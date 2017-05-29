Monday, May 29, 2017

Hotel Saranac To Host Job Fair Tuesday

hotel saranacThe Hotel Saranac will host a job fair on May 30 and 31, in the Saranac Lake Free Library’s Cantwell Community Room. Positions are being filled in all areas, including restaurant, sales, retail boutique, spa and salon, maintenance, housekeeping, guest services and banquets.

The job fair will run each day from noon to 7 pm. Interviews are being held on the spot. Applicants are instructed to fill out an application for their desired position or bring a detailed resume. Applications are available online here.

Hotel Saranac has been a prominent employer in Saranac Lake since it opened in 1927. The iconic hotel was purchased by Roedel Companies in 2013 and has been undergoing a major renovation that is expected to be completed in July.

The hotel was once owned by Paul Smith’s College and served as a working hotel for its students.

Photo of Hotel Saranac courtesy Rob Johnson, Black Sky Films.


