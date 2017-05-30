Lake George Beach Upgrades; Swimming Banned at ‘Dog Beach’

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that a new gate, sidewalk lighting, increased access, and extended hours are all planned for Lake George (aka Million Dollar) Beach this summer. The improvements to the gates, lighting, and signage cost an estimated $33,000.

In addition to these changes at Lake George Beach, DEC announced that swimming will be prohibited along the shoreline between West Creek and the beach – the area commonly referred to as “Dog Beach” for its popularity among dog owners. The Village of Lake George is currently building a dog park at the recreation area on Route 9N near the transfer station. The new facility, which will have separate areas for large (over 50 pounds) and medium / small dogs, is expected to be open by July 4th. The free Dog Park will be open from dawn until dusk and feature water, shade, and benches.

DEC is constructing a new gate on the western end of the beach, allowing pedestrians to enter the beach from Beach Road. The gate is expected to be completed before the end of June. Later this summer DEC is planning to extend lighting along the sidewalk from pedestrian crossing at the western end of the beach to the boat launch so the public can comfortably walk in that area.

Beginning May 27 through Labor Day, the public will be able to access the beach through the new gate from 8 am to 8 pm daily to relax, picnic, or recreate on the sand, though they may not enter the water when lifeguards are not on duty. The Lake George Beach House, complete with changing facilities, showers, and bathrooms, will also be open to the public.

Swimming will be permitted on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm from May 27 to June 11 when lifeguards are on duty. Beginning June 16 through Labor Day, swimming will be permitted daily from 9 am to 7 pm when lifeguards are on duty.

The new hours of access and operation are being done on a trial basis this year and will depend on staff availability. The use of the beach remains free of charge. There is a $10 per vehicle parking fee.

Beachgoers must follow the rules of the beach at all times:

No glass

No alcohol

No smoking

No pets

Swimming is allowed in designated areas only

Swimming is prohibited at the approach and during thunderstorms.

Photo: Dogs and their owners enjoying Lake George Village’s Dog Beach (May, 2017).