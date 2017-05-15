Lake Placid Land Conservancy Wins Citizen Science Grant

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Land Trust Alliance have announced the award of a $20,000 New York State Conservation Partnership Program (NYSCPP) Capacity and Excellence grant to the Lake Placid Land Conservancy (LPLC) for the implementation of a conservation monitoring and outreach program. This grant follows an award in 2016 of $25,000 to develop the program.

The NYSCPP grant will enable LPLC to conduct outreach activities with its conservation partners and identify and enroll interested and qualified landowners into its citizen science monitoring program. LPLC hopes to initially enroll 8-12 landowners in the Lake Placid region over the next two years. The program will teach landowners how to monitor their property for pollinators, mammals, invasive species, birds or phenology using mobile devices.

LPLC is one of 58 not-for-profit land trusts in New York State that received a total of $1.8 million in grant funding through the Conservation Partnership Program, and one of 12 awarded in the North Country that received a combined $219,950. The NYSCPP grants are funded through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund.

Lake Placid Land Conservancy has received a total of $135,000 in grant awards from the NYSCPP since 2014. Previous NYSCPP grants enabled the Lake Placid Land Conservancy to hire its executive director, develop its first strategic plan, and develop a conservation monitoring and outreach program.

For more information on the LPLC visit their website.