A Chance To Fly During Lake George Hike-A-Thon

The Lake George Land Conservancy is now taking entries for its annual giveaway of a helicopter ride during the Lake George Hike-A-Thon on July 5, 2017. One winner will be awarded the exclusive opportunity to enjoy the event from the air, and get a birds-eye view of the entire Lake George watershed.

The helicopter is one of the main elements of the Lake George Land Conservancy’s (LGLC) flagship annual event that makes it unique. Piloted by Bruce Mowery of North Country HeliFlite, the 4-passenger helicopter circles the lake, stopping along the way for photographer Carl Heilman, II, to snap pictures of groups of hikers and paddlers participating in the event. The highly choreographed flight takes about 1-1/2 hours.

After organizing the first Lake George Hike-A-Thon in 2013 as a celebration of the LGLC’s 25th anniversary, the event has continued each year since to showcase the LGLC’s parks and preserves as free public resources, and to promote an appreciation for the outdoors and for the protection of the land that protects the lake.

The Hike-A-Thon is free to participate, and features simultaneous hikes (and a paddle, added in 2016) every July 5th. It’s grown from nine locations, or “sites,” in 2013, to 18 this year. New for 2017 is the addition of Partner Sites, which includes YMCA Camp Chingachgook in Fort Ann, the Charles R. Wood Nature Park in Lake George, and Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center in Bolton. The Silver Bay YMCA is also participating by coordinating a hike with their members.

The LGLC reports a record number of registrations so far. In the two-month Early Bird registration period, which ended April 30, more than 500 individuals signed up, 100 more than that time last year. Another 65 people have signed up as volunteers to help lead hikes and work check-in stations.

All of the sites offered for the event have limitations on the number of people they can hold, based on trail or parking capacity, and safety. All but five sites have filled. The remaining sites include Amy’s Park in Bolton Landing, Peggy’s Point in Hague, Cook Mountain in Ticonderoga, and the Charles R. Wood Nature Park in Lake George.

Both Peggy’s Point and the Wood Park are accessible sites that are ideal for young kids and those with reduced mobility. Peggy’s Point is also being organized as a dog park for the day, and will have special activities and treats geared towards dogs and their owners.

The LGLC is also still seeking Hike-A-Thon volunteers to help lead hikes and, especially, for staffing check-in stations. Further information is available here.

The 2017 Hike-A-Thon is made possible thanks to its sponsors, including the Lake George Mirror, as the event’s media sponsor, Carl Heilman, II/Wild Visions, Inc.; Bruce Mowery of North Country Heliflite; Town of Bolton; Adirondack Flag; Candlelight Cottages; Lake George Kayak Co.; Lake George RV Park; Victoria Ragucci, CPA; Camp David in Bolton Landing; Cottrell Dental; Hudson Headwaters Health Network; StoredTech; and Trampoline Design.

JUST Beverages is providing bottled water for the event, and about a dozen of its employees are also participating in the Hike-A-Thon. Cedar Graphics is donating printing screens for the shirts, and Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company has donated a $100 gift card that will be awarded to one participant after the event in a random drawing.

To enter the helicopter ride giveaway, click here. No donation required to enter; one entry per household. Complete giveaway rules can be found here.

To register for the Hike-A-Thon and for more information click here, or contact Sarah Hoffman at (518) 644-9673, or email shoffman@lglc.org.

Photo: Amy’s Park Wetlands Helicopter Ride, courtesy Sarah Hoffman.