LGLC Receives EPF Grant for Land and Water Protection

The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the 2017 Conservation Partnership Program, administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Land Trust Alliance. The LGLC was one of 58 nonprofit land trusts across New York State to receive grants, totaling $1.8 million.

The grant funds will be used towards the cost of protecting a 72-acre beaver pond in Putnam, purchased by the LGLC in 2016. The property’s extensive wetlands are crucial for protecting the water quality of Lake George as well as provide high quality habitat for wildlife and migratory avian species. This land is also part of the LGLC’s overall plan to expand the existing trail system to connect the Gull Bay Preserve and Last Great Shoreline to the Anthony’s Nose Preserve and beyond.

Grant awards ranged from $4,700 to $75,000. Among the 58 different land trusts awarded grants were several local organizations based in the Mid-Hudson Valley Region. In all, 18 grants totaling $444,700 were awarded to organizations in the Mid-Hudson Valley region.

The EPF-funded grants also support green infrastructure, urban trails and community garden programs administered by Grassroots Gardens of Western New York, Green Guerrillas and Brooklyn-Queens Land Trust in New York City, and Capital Roots (formerly Capital District Community Gardens) in Albany/Troy.

Additionally, the grants will assist organizations that are committing to the accreditation process over the next three years, contributing to the Alliance’s goal of reaching 40 nationally accredited land trusts in New York by 2020. This year’s grantees include 29 accredited land trusts: Agricultural Stewardship Association, Champlain Area Trails, Columbia Land Conservancy, Delaware Highlands Conservancy, Dutchess Land Conservancy, Finger Lakes Land Trust, Genesee Land Trust, Genesee Valley Conservancy, Hudson Highlands Land Trust and Indian River Lakes Conservancy. Lake George Land Conservancy, Mianus River Gorge, Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, Mohonk Preserve, North Shore Land Alliance, Open Space Institute, Orange County Land Trust, Otsego Land Trust, Rensselaer Land Trust, Rondout-Esopus Land Conservancy, Saratoga P.L.A.N., Scenic Hudson, The Nature Conservancy, Thousand Islands Land Trust, Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Wallkill Valley Land Trust, Westchester Land Trust, Western New York Land Conservancy, and Winnakee Land Trust.

For a summary of this round of grant awards and awardee directory, visit the New York State Conservation Partnership Program webpage on DEC’s website.

The $1.8 million was awarded by region as follows:

Western New York /Finger Lakes/Southern Tier: 13 awards totaling $365,900

Central New York/Mohawk Valley: 6 awards totaling $145,440

North Country: 12 awards totaling $219,950

Capital District: 14 awards totaling $448,600

Mid-Hudson: 18 awards totaling $444,700

New York City: 4 awards totaling $117,300

Long Island: 2 awards totaling $68,000

Since the program’s inception in 2002, the Conservation Partnership Program has awarded over 750 grants totaling $14.9 million in EPF funds to 87 different land trust organizations across the state. The state’s investment has leveraged over $17 million in additional funding from local communities and private donors.

Photo: Beaver Pond in Putnam, provided.