Long Lake to Host Union College – SLU Rowing Event

On Sunday, May 14th, 2017 the men’s rowing teams from St. Lawrence University and Union College will meet for a match at the Long Lake Town Beach, located at 1204 Main Street, NYS Route 30 in Long Lake.

The race is tentatively slated to kick off from the Long Lake Town Beach between 8 am and 9 am, weather dependent. The race could kick off as early as 6 am if needed due to weather and wind. Announcements on race kick off will be available online. Start time of the race is subject to change without notice. The event is free.

The area between Helms Aero Service and the Town Beach Restrooms will be reserved for parking for team trailers and shells starting Friday, May 12th through Sunday, May 14th. Parking for spectators will be along the NYS Route 30, Main Street on the Jennings Park Pond side of the road with additional spectator parking available at Long Lake Central School.

This is the first year for this race to be held on Long Lake, which is located along the Raquette River and Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

For more information call the Long Lake Parks, Recreation and Tourism department at (518) 624-3077 or click here.

Photo courtesy John Kropewnicki / Shutterstock.com.