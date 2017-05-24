Memorial Day Weekend at Fort Ticonderoga

On Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, Fort Ticonderoga will remember the service of the armed forces of the United States on the very grounds where so many American soldiers fought and sacrificed. Attendees learn about the story of the American Army in 1776, rebuilding itself and digging in at Ticonderoga to defend liberty during living history programs throughout the weekend.

A full line-up of activities and programs offered throughout the weekend include daily tours in the fort, King’s Garden, and museum exhibition spaces; historic trades programs; ongoing soldiers’ life programs; weapons demonstrations; the Mount Defiance experience; and the Battlefield hiking trail.

On Saturday and Sunday, boat tours aboard Carillon will be held on Lake Champlain. On Monday, Fort Ticonderoga will remember the sacrifices of American Soldiers during a patriotic ceremony at 11 am. For the full schedule, click here.

A 10% general admissions discount will be given to active duty military members with proof of service for this weekend event.

For more information on Fort Ticonderoga visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo: Memorial Day Weekend Celebration courtesy Fort Ticonderoga.