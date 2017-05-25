Moriah Challenge Offers Easy Hiking Adventure

On June 3, 2017 the Moriah Chamber of Commerce will celebrate National Trails Day by hosting hikes on four local Champlain Area Trails (CATS) trails. The hikes officially kick off at 10 am, but the public is welcome to join at any time throughout the day.

The four trails are; Belfry Mountain Trail, Big Hollow/Coot Hill Trail, Cheney Mountain Trail, Crowfoot Pond Trail.

There is no cost to participate and the public is welcome. The greeting tables will set up at the trail heads to welcome hikers, give information or answer questions, and to sell patches for the individual trails to anyone who would like to commemorate their accomplishment.

The trails range from easy to moderate. All four trails are listed on the CATS map.

Here is a brief description of the four trails:

Belfry Mountain Trail

The trail is an easy, quick hike with views of the high peaks of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains of Vermont, plus the Champlain Valley, then Belfry Mountain. The trail also features a fire tower. Belfry Mountain Trail is a short 0.35 mile hike along a gravel road with spectacular views.

Big Hollow/Coot Hill Trail

Hikers can walk along an un-maintained portion of Lang Road or drive the rough road to an old cemetery. From the cemetery, the hike is about a quarter mile to an amazing overlook. This 0.5 mile round trip with views of Big Hollow and a panoramic vista of the Champlain Valley.

Cheney Mountain Trail

The trail is located on property owned by the Town of Moriah. Views from lookouts along side trails near the 1347 foot summit include the Green Mountains of Vermont to the east and some of the Adirondack High Peaks to the west. The total round trip of this hike is two miles.

Crowfoot Pond Trail

The 5 mile trail is relatively flat with only a slight gain in elevation. This old forest road turned foot trail starts to climb through an evergreen forest as it passes over the low shoulder of Stiles Hill on the left. The trail ends with a scenic view of the pond . The trail ends at private property on the north Shore of Crowfoot Pond, marking the point for the return hike.

Photo provided by Champlain Area Trails.