¡Naturalmente! Summer Program Combines Nature and Spanish

Cultural and natural sustainability will come together in a weeklong program for youth at the Adirondack Interpretive Center in Newcomb. ¡Naturalmente! is a unique program for youth ages 10-14 that provides the opportunity to learn Spanish while exploring the beauty of the Adirondack Park. The program runs from August 20 to 25, 2017.

¡Naturalmente! has two components: Spanish lessons and exploration of the area’s environment.

Instructors will provide daily language and cultural learning activities and games emphasizing use of Spanish in the context of nature and the environment. Youth will play bingo in Spanish using names of plants and animals, hike with experienced guides, and participate in games that raise awareness on current cultural diversity and environmental issues. Participants will also keep a journal of their experiences. All activities are under the supervision of language and natural science instructors.

Children are encouraged to fully participate and use Spanish only, to the best of their ability. They will learn the names of trees, plants, flowers, animals, colors and shapes. By the end of the program, children should be able to express likes and dislikes, sing songs, and describe people and animals in Spanish.

The program’s location in the Adirondack Park provides an opportunity to explore nature with trained guides as participants hike to a mountain summit, paddle canoes, practice survival skills and complete hands-on projects. An emphasis will be placed on safe practices in the woods and water.

The fee for ¡Naturalmente! is $675 for overnight campers and includes three daily meals (except for arrival and departing days), all activities, instructional materials and local transportation needs. For those wishing to attend only during the day, the price is $400 and includes all activities, instructional materials and local transportation needs. Day-campers will bring their own lunch and snacks. All campers must present valid health insurance. There is a $200 cancellation fee after July 20.

The AIC is located at the College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s (ESF) field campus in Newcomb. The campus comprises 15,000 acres of lakes, streams, mountains, forest and wetlands. Students will utilize the dormitory, dining hall and classroom infrastructure when not out exploring and learning from the outdoor landscape.

For more information click here or contact Erin Griffin, ESF environmental educational coordinator, at (518) 582-4551 ext. 106 or egriff03@esf.edu.