New Proposals For Siamese Ponds, Blue Mountain, Jessup River Areas

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released Draft Amendments for the Blue Mountain Wild Forest Unit Management Plan (UMP) and the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest UMPs. DEC and the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) are reviewing the two Draft Amendments concurrently and holding a combined, joint public comment period on the proposals in the Draft Amendments.

According to DEC : “These UMP amendments propose projects that will provide safe access to communications facilities, protect important wildlife habitat, and improve the outdoor recreation experience within all three units. These amendments also propose new trails that connect the Forest Preserve to local communities, as recommended by three regional trail plans recently completed by DEC and its partners: North Country National Scenic Trail – Adirondack Park Trail Plan; Conceptual Plan for a Hut-to-Hut Destination-based Trail System for the Five Towns of Long Lake, Newcomb, Indian Lake, Minerva, and North Hudson; and Great South Woods Complex Planning Strategy and Recommendations.”

The Draft Amendment to the Blue Mountain Wild Forest UMP proposes to:

Develop an accessible tent site on Lake Durant;

Create a spur trail that connects the Hamlet of Long Lake to the Northville-Placid Trail (NPT);

Construct an additional lean-to on a heavily-used section of the NPT; and

Modify the Blue Mountain summit facilities, including:

– Rehabilitating the Blue Mountain access road;

– Removing summit facilities that are no longer in use; and

– Installing improvements that will protect existing facilities on the summit.

The Draft Amendment to the Blue Mountain Wild Forest UMP is available to view and download here.

The Draft Amendment to the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest UMPs proposes:

Installing a bat gate at the entrance of Eagle Cave to protect an important bat hibernaculum;

Constructing a new Wakely Brook Trail to connect Kunjamuk Trail with Round Pond Trail;

Officially designating and marking Round Pond Trail, Kings Flow East Trail, and Puffer Pond Brook Trail;

Retaining the Puffer Pond lean-to, which was identified for removal in the 2005 UMP;

Constructing a new trail segment connecting John Pond-Clear Pond Loop Trail to Parkerville Road; and,

Re-routing of a portion of Botheration Pond Trail and a portion of Clear Pond Trail.

The Draft Amendment to the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest UMPs is available to view and download here.

Written comments on proposed management actions in the Draft Amendment to the Blue Mountain Wild Forest UMP may be sent to Josh Clague, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4254, or adirondackpark@dec.ny.gov.

Written comments on proposed management actions in the Draft Amendment to the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest UMPs may be sent to Kirstin Seleen, NYSDEC, 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885, or r5.ump@dec.ny.gov.

Written comments regarding Unit Management Plan conformance with the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan should be sent to: Kathy Regan, Deputy Director for Planning, NYS APA, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977, or SLMP_Comments@apa.ny.gov

The deadline for comments is June 16.