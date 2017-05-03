A New Stoddard Mini Exhibit at Chapman Museum

The Chapman Historical Museum has opened a new mini-exhibit of Seneca Ray Stoddard photographs. Featured are images of the stage coach trip that visitors in the 1870s experienced from the train station in Glens Falls to the Fort William Henry Hotel at the south end of Lake George. In addition to the Halfway House, highlights include the tollhouse in French Mountain, Bloody Pond, Col. Ephraim Williams’ monument, and the grounds of the hotel.

The display is a precursor of a larger exhibit, Water & Light: Stoddard’s Photos of Lake George, scheduled to open May 11th. Water & Light will feature 48 photographs of the lake and environs along with examples of Stoddard’s Lake George paintings, illustrations, maps and publications. The photos have been selected from the more than 700 Lake George images in the museum’s S. R. Stoddard Collection.

The Chapman Museum is located at 348 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday, noon to 4 pm. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students; children under 12 are free. For more information, call (518) 793-2826 or visit their website.

Photo: Travelers on the porch at the Halfway House, 1870. Stereocard by S.R. Stoddard.