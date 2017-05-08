Officials Tout Lake Champlain Bass Fishing Tournaments

The Town of Ticonderoga, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) have announced the results of the 2016 Lake Champlain Bass Fishing Tournament survey, and the 2017 tournament lineup.

In 2016, TACC partnered with ROOST to conduct a survey of bass fishing tournament participants to gather feedback. The survey was distributed to all tournament participants throughout the spring, summer and fall of 2016, and included questions about location and duration of stay, and type and total expenditures while they were in the region, in addition to collecting demographic data.

The central and southern portions of Lake Champlain have long been known as a premier bass fishery, and as a result, the area has become a favorite destination for bass fishing tournaments. Ticonderoga has long served as a primary weigh station and tournament headquarters, and the Town and TACC have worked to solicit and support these events.

In 2016, respondents traveled to the region from 11 states, including one from Florida, and the Canadian province of Ontario. The survey results also showed a high rate of return visits, with 45 percent of respondents indicating the they have participated in more than 11 tournaments in the region, and 62 percent saying they have previously traveled to the Ticonderoga/Lake Champlain Region for reasons other than for fishing tournaments. 99 percent of respondents said that based on their experience, they would visit again.

TACC now serves as the official fishing tournament community coordinator, a role that requires facilitating promotional and logistical details, including coordination with NYS Department of Environmental Conservation to arrange boat launch access.

Photo courtesy ROOST.