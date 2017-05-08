Monday, May 8, 2017

Paddle Pics Next Up For Adirondack Explorer Photo Contest

The ice is gone, the air is warm and the bugs aren’t out yet: Time to hit the water!

The Adirondack Explorer is continuing its Views of the Park photo contest with the theme “Out for a Paddle” — whichever kind of paddling you do, wherever you do it (as long as it’s in the Adirondacks). Post your photos to Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix

Explorer staff will choose their favorite photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website and highlighted in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic. Or send one from a previous year (forgive us for stating the obvious, but be sure to wear your life jacket and consider cold water protection if you head out for a paddle – the water is especially cold this time of year).

Plus a People’s Choice

We will post our favorite few photos to Facebook and let readers vote for a “People’s Choice” to be recognized in the magazine.

And thank you to all who sent in photos for the last contest: “My Dog Loves the Adirondacks.” We loved them all so much it was hard to choose. Check out the final five winners.

Photo of the 90-Miler by Mike Lynch.


Tracy Ormsbee

Tracy Ormsbee is the new publisher of the Adirondack Explorer. When she’s not working – and it’s not black fly season – you can find her outdoors hiking, running, paddle boarding or reading a book on an Adirondack chair somewhere.


One Response

  1. Mark in Star Lake says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    The first sentence of this post could not be more ironic!

    This morning’s low (08 May 2017) here in Star Lake was 22 degrees, and we had snow on the ground (I can provide photos of the snow AND of my thermometer!). It has been snowing all day here, without let-up!

    Reply

