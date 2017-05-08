Paddle Pics Next Up For Adirondack Explorer Photo Contest

The ice is gone, the air is warm and the bugs aren’t out yet: Time to hit the water!

The Adirondack Explorer is continuing its Views of the Park photo contest with the theme “Out for a Paddle” — whichever kind of paddling you do, wherever you do it (as long as it’s in the Adirondacks). Post your photos to Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix

Explorer staff will choose their favorite photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website and highlighted in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic. Or send one from a previous year (forgive us for stating the obvious, but be sure to wear your life jacket and consider cold water protection if you head out for a paddle – the water is especially cold this time of year).

Plus a People’s Choice

We will post our favorite few photos to Facebook and let readers vote for a “People’s Choice” to be recognized in the magazine.

And thank you to all who sent in photos for the last contest: “My Dog Loves the Adirondacks.” We loved them all so much it was hard to choose. Check out the final five winners.

Photo of the 90-Miler by Mike Lynch.