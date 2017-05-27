Poke-O-Moonshine Centennial and Art Exhibit

As part of this summer’s Poke-O-Moonshine Fire Tower Centennial (1917-2017), The Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine and the 1719 Block Gallery of Keeseville will be sponsoring a juried art exhibition of works related to the mountain, its human and natural history, and its fire tower.

The show will open on July 28 and run for a month, closing with the presentation of awards on September first. 2D works of art, including works on paper or canvas and photography, are eligible for entry. There will be cash prizes for 1st , 2nd and 3rd places. The deadline for entry is July 1.

The exhibition will benefit the work of the Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine which is dedicated to the preservation of Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain and its fire tower, improving and maintaining its trails, and interpreting the natural and cultural history of the mountain.

The Friends is a partnership between the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), the Town of Chesterfield, North Country Camps, Camp Pok-O-MacCready, the Mountaineer, Champlain Area Trails, and several Adirondack Mountain Club chapters. The Friends operates under the auspices of AARCH, the non-profit, historic preservation organization for the Adirondack Park.

The 1719 Block Gallery is located at 1719 Front Street, Keeseville. For more information, click here.