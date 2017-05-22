Reserve A Spot In An Adirondack Campground

I grew up down the road from one of the state’s premier Adirondack campgrounds, Lake Eaton, and spent time there as a kid or when friends or family would go there to camp.

It has a large beach, a few boats to use, hot showers, and fireplaces – all the stuff you’d expect. But the community that forms over a week in a tent (or McMansion motor home) is a wonderful thing to experience. People put out wooden signs with their family names, walk their dogs or ride bikes through the campground, use it as a base camp for their Adirondack hikes, fish and make friends with their “neighbors.” Because just about everyone is friendly and happy when they’re in the woods with sunset views of Owl’s Head Mountain.

So good news: With the exception of Cayuga Campground (which is receiving an upgrade), all DEC’s Adirondack campgrounds are now open. DEC operates 52 campgrounds and six day-use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves. The season generally runs through Labor Day, though a few stay open early (Fish Creek for example) and a few stay open for fall foliage and hunting seasons (Lake Eaton is one). Sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis and range from $18 to $28 per night.

For a list of campgrounds and schedules, go here. To make a reservation, go here.

Photo of Lake Eaton Campground from DEC