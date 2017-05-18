Residents Invited to Register for Great Adirondack Garage Sale

Now in it’s seventh year, the Great Adirondack Garage Sale has grown to encompass an over 200-mile “trail”, stretching from Malone to Speculator, and Old Forge to Newcomb. Residents are encouraged to sign up to sell during the expanded Memorial Day Weekend event.

The expanded event was initiated by Hamilton County in partnership with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST). The organization developed an interactive website that showcases garage sale locations and allows sellers to list items along with an unlimited number of photos to enhance their listing. The listings include the hours of operation and a sampling of items for sale.

The Town of Long Lake will have space available for outside vendors in Long Lake and Raquette Lake. Call Steph Hample at (518) to register for a space. Signing up is free.

The regional garage sale originated in 2010 when Long Lake linked up with Old Forge, Inlet and Indian Lake to promote 70 miles of garage sales. It has grown to include Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Lake Clear, Paul Smiths, Malone, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Childwold, Newcomb & Speculator. Each community will also have a printed map to hand out during the event with mapped Garage Sale locations based on the website data. For more information and to register individual sale locations, click here.