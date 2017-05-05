Friday, May 5, 2017

Rulf’s Orchard 65th Anniversary Celebration

What started as a small dairy farm in 1952 with 12-acres of apple trees has now grown to be an farmstand destination in Peru, NY. Over the past 65 years, Rulf’s Orchard has expanded from its modest roots to include seasonal vegetables, Pick-U-Own Blueberries and Strawberries, a corn maze, year-round bakery, and a pumpkin patch. It’s the fresh apples and cider that always have my family coming back. This Saturday, the staff and owners of Rulf’s are throwing their own anniversary party to commemorate their 65th anniversary.

According to Rulf’s Office Manager Amanda Whisher, they are finally able to show off their new building and showcase the greenhouses. Though the new addition was completed in September, the staff at Rulf’s wanted to wait until spring to celebrate their latest transition.

The greenhouses will be open for anyone ready to start their window boxes or spring planting. Each January, Rulf’s gardeners start the growing process from seed to plant so we don’t have to.

“There are going to be a lot of activities for the open house,” says Whisher. “We have a bounce house, face painting, and Pipsqueak the Clown. We’ll have samples from the bakery and some giveaways.”

For those early risers there will be complimentary coffee and donuts in the cafe from 8-11 am. From 11 am to 1 pm the cafe will continue to serve lunch specials and complimentary samples.

“This is the second year that we’ve served ice cream.” says Whisher. “There will be samples available as well. We are always experimenting. It’s exciting to be able to show visitors everything we have to offer. We want people to come and have fun.”

Rulf’s Orchard 65th Anniversary Party takes place May 6 from 8 am to 1 pm at the 531 Bear Swamp Rd address in Peru. Greenhouses will be stocked and the bakery will be full. The official ribbon cutting for the newest building will commence at noon. Enjoy!


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


