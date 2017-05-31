State To Buy Trembleau Mountain, Champlain Shoreline

The Open Space Institute has purchased a 618-acre parcel along Lake Champlain, including 4,000 feet of shoreline, and plans to sell it to the state to be added to the forever-wild Forest Preserve.

The property lies across from Schuyler Island, an undeveloped island already in the Forest Preserve, according to the Adirondack Explorer newsmagazine.

OSI bought the land, which includes Trembleau Mountain, from the Gellert family for $500,000. It offers views of the High Peaks, Lake Champlain, and the Green Mountains of Vermont. The Department of Environmental Conservation plans to create trails after the state acquires the property.

