State Buys Huckleberry Mt Land, Completes Marion Carry Deal

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state has purchased 848 acres on Huckleberry Mountain in the town of Warrensburg from the Open Space Institute for $410,000, just a day after completing a deal to add the Marion Carry to the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

A news release says the views from Huckleberry include the Hudson River and nearby peaks. The property had been a large in-holding within the Lake George Wild Forest, complicating management and public access.

The state owns another Huckleberry Mountain not far away in Johnsburg, next to Crane Mountain. Several years ago, a landowner posted a trail leading to that Huckleberry.

“The conservation of Huckleberry Mountain is a resounding win for outdoor recreationists and keeps this beautifully rugged land in the hands of the public,” said OSI President Kim Elliman.

Huckleberry Mountain can be accessed via the end of Alden Avenue in Warrensburg or from the adjacent Hudson River Recreation Area in the Lake George Wild Forest.

On Monday the state announced it had acquired the Marion River carry from OSI. Read this story from the Adirondack Explorer to find out how the two acquisitions are related.

Map provided by state Department of Environmental Conservation. Click to enlarge.