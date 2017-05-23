Tuesday, May 23, 2017

State Buys Huckleberry Mt Land, Completes Marion Carry Deal

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state has purchased 848 acres on Huckleberry Mountain in the town of Warrensburg from the Open Space Institute for $410,000, just a day after completing a deal to add the Marion Carry to the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

A news release says the views from Huckleberry include the Hudson River and nearby peaks. The property had been a large in-holding within the Lake George Wild Forest, complicating management and public access.

The state owns another Huckleberry Mountain not far away in Johnsburg, next to Crane Mountain. Several years ago, a landowner posted a trail leading to that Huckleberry.

“The conservation of Huckleberry Mountain is a resounding win for outdoor recreationists and keeps this beautifully rugged land in the hands of the public,” said OSI President Kim Elliman.

Huckleberry Mountain can be accessed via the end of Alden Avenue in Warrensburg or from the adjacent Hudson River Recreation Area in the Lake George Wild Forest.

On Monday the state announced it had acquired the Marion River carry from OSI. Read this story from the Adirondack Explorer to find out how the two acquisitions are related.

Map provided by state Department of Environmental Conservation. Click to enlarge.

 

 


Phil Brown

Since 1999, Phil Brown has been Editor of the nonprofit Adirondack Explorer, the regional bimonthly with a focus on outdoor recreation and environmental issues, the same topics he writes about here at Adirondack Almanack.

Phil is also an energetic outdoorsman whose job and personal interests often find him hiking, canoeing, rock climbing, trail running, and backcountry skiing.

He is the author of Adirondack Paddling: 60 Great Flatwater Adventures, which he co-published with the Adirondack Mountain Club, and the editor of Bob Marshall in the Adirondacks, an anthology of Marshall’s writings.

Visit Lost Pond Press for more information.


Tags: , , , ,


One Response

  1. Justin Farrell says:
    May 23, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    The Huckleberry Mountain and surrounding area is a very fun area to explore for sure! This acquisition enables some interesting through roots & fun bushwhack loops. Lots of old roads & trails, and several scenic waterfalls along Ferguson Brook, as well as very nice views from nearby Joe Baker Sag, Eddy, Number Seven, Bald Peak, and the Middle Sister mountains. Can’t wait to explore more of this relatively unmapped area! More info on many of the surrounding trails, as well as a few rewarding bushwhacks (including maps) can be found in this guidebook: http://www.hiketheadirondacks.com/pages/Discover_the_Southern_Adirondacks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs