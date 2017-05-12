A Storytelling, Marketing, and Millennial Engagement Workshop

On Wednesday, May 17, the Adirondack Nonprofit Network and the Adirondack Planned Giving Society will host a nonprofit workshop, “Storytelling, Marketing, and Millennial Engagement,” from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at The Wild Center in Tupper Lake.

Communicating the impact and value of a nonprofit is critical to long-term growth and sustainability. This workshop will teach attendees how to deliver clear, impactful stories about their work, and to make sure the right people hear those stories.

The workshop will be facilitated by Lansie Sylvia, a senior strategist for J2 Design Partnership specializing in community activation and millennial philanthropy; Chris Morris, communications officer at Adirondack Foundation; and Stanzi McGlynn, digital content fellow at The Wild Center.

The $40 registration fee includes coffee, snacks, and lunch. To register, click here. For more information, contact Chris Morris at (518) 523-9904 or chris@adkfoundation.org.

The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake.

Photo: Storytelling, Marketing, and Millennial Engagement workshop, courtesy Adirondack Foundation.