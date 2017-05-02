Suffrage Rally Reenactment to Commemorate Suffrage Centennial

The Glens Falls Area Suffrage Centennial Committee will present a Suffrage Rally reenactment to commemorate the New York State Woman Suffrage Centennial to be performed in Glens Falls on Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 3 pm at the gazebo in City Park. This event is free and open to the public.

The Suffrage Rally will reenact the history of the campaign for women’s voting rights through historical speeches, letters and songs. Featured will be national figures such as Susan B. Anthony, Inez Milholland, and Carrie Chapman Catt, all of which had local ties. Visitors will also hear from lesser known suffragists, like Warren County leader of the New York State Woman Suffrage Party, Emily Nordstrom. Reenactors presenting the anti-suffragist view will also be on hand. Dr. Charles Dana, neurologist, and Lucy Price, a Vassar girl who spoke here while making a tour of the northeast in 1915, are on the roster.

Suffrage songs will also be featured. Song sheets will be available for participants, and many songs are set to popular tunes, like “Yankee Doodle” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic”.

Civil War, Victorian, or Edwardian style dress is encouraged, but not mandatory. Limited amounts of “Votes for Women” sashes and hats will be available for a donation at the Rally. Glens Falls Art will be on hand to demonstrate period photography, and tintypes will be available, weather permitting.

In 1917, New York State became the twelfth, and only eastern state to grant full voting rights to women. 2017 marks the centennial anniversary of this historic event. The Glens Falls Area Suffrage Centennial Committee was formed to plan, and coordinate area events relating to the Suffrage Centennial. Members of the committee include Crandall Public Library, Chapman Historical Museum, Warren County Historical Society, as well as various individuals, and institutions interested in women’s history throughout our region.

The rain location will be the Christine L. McDonald Community Room at Crandall Public Library at the same date and time.

For further information, contact Tisha Dolton at (518) 792-6508 x256.