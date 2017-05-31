Sunday Rock Legacy Project Events, Fundraising

The Sunday Rock Legacy Project (SRLP) is a collaborative venture of three organizations — Colton Historical Society, Colton-Pierrepont Central School, and Grasse River Players — who come together annually to pursue projects of historical, educational, and theatrical interest. Each year volunteers produce a series of experiences, under a unifying theme, designed to entertain and educate. They rely upon grants and the support of businesses, families, and individuals to make programs possible.

The 2017 project, in partnership with North Country Public Radio (NCPR), focuses on past and present businesses and the people in the Town of Colton. NCPR’s North Country at Work project explores the work history of the Adirondack North Country. Photos and associated stories collected in April are being incorporated into a variety of activities. A second opportunity in Colton has been scheduled with NCPR for July 17 so more people can attend.

Leading up to summer events there will be a Murder Mystery Dinner entitled “The Racket River Thrift Shoppe Mystery” on Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30 pm at Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar & Grill on State Highway 56 in the hamlet of South Colton. The cost is $40 per person and reservations are required. Reservations are made by calling the restaurant at (315) 274- 0351.

Also on June 6, during the Murder Mystery Dinner, a quilt raffle will be held to help cover 2017 SRLP expenses. The quilt, donated by Patty Blickwedehl featuring the Carpenter’s Wheel design, celebrates work and the carpentry trade in particular. Only 200 tickets will be sold, costing $5 for 2 tickets. On Wednesday, June 7 the quilt moves to the Colton Town Hall on Main Street where raffle tickets can be purchased from Town Clerk Donna Arquiett who is assisting SRLP volunteers.

During summer 2017 the musical Working, based on the Studs Terkel book with the same name will be presented three times — July 20, 21, and 23 (before and after the traditional Colton Country Day activities on July 22). Terkel interviewed many workers in the United States; and through the musical their stories are told with words, song, and dance. The musical will be held at the Old Fire Station in Colton. The winner of the raffle quilt will be announced during the last show.

In advance of the show additional fund raising is underway to help cover project expenses which total about $15,000 per year. Contributions made to the Colton Historical Society by Saturday, June 17 will be recognized in the Show Program & Historical Guide. Remembrance gifts cost $50 each. Four options for advertisements, beginning at $100 for an eighth-page ad, acknowledge businesses, families, and others in various ways. Custom-made ads by the project’s graphic designer can be done to recognize individuals, places, or events. And major sponsors, donating $500 or more, are recognized through full-page ads plus additional publicity leading up to and during the summer production of Working in July.

For more information or questions about upcoming SRLP events and fund raising, call Scott Muller at (315) 244- 9956.

Photo: Sunday Rock Legacy Project members assess the status of plans for 2017, courtesy Cynthia Hennessy.