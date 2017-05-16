Invasive Garlic Mustard Pull and Pesto Workshop Saturday

TAUNY (Traditional Arts in Upstate New York) and Nature Up North have invited the community to the third Garlic Mustard Pull and Pesto Workshop on Saturday, May 20th from 12:30 to 2:30 pm.

Garlic Mustard is an invasive herb that threatens native tree and wildflower species in our local forests. Fortunately, we can help control its spread by eating it. Interested participants are invited to join TAUNY and Nature Up North to help pull garlic mustard from where it is growing in Canton and take part in the North Country tradition of cooking with the bounty of the land – whether farmed or foraged.

The program will begin at The TAUNY Center where there will be an introduction to the ecology of garlic mustard. The group will them head over to SUNY Canton where they will pull garlic mustard and bag it for disposal. The program will conclude at the TAUNY Kitchen for a demonstration on how to turn this invasive weed into a tasty pesto. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear clothes you won’t mind getting dirty.

This event is free, but pre-registration is required by contacting Emlyn Crocker at ecrocker@stlawu.edu or TAUNY at (315) 386-4289 to RSVP.

The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, downtown Canton. TAUNY is a nonprofit organization that showcases the folk culture and living traditions of New York’s North Country, offering opportunities to experience, learn about, and reflect on issues related to life in our region. More information is available on their website.

Photo: Past Garlic Mustard Pull and Pesto Workshop at The TAUNY Center, courtesy TAUNY.