Ti Historical Opens Steamboats Exhibit May 19th

Steamboat Captain and author William “Bill” Gates will present the opening talk as the Ticonderoga Historical Society opens the third of its major exhibits for 2017 on Friday, May 19th at 7 pm at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

“Steamboats A’Comin” helps mark the bicentennial of steamboats on the waterways of the Lake Champlain and Lake George Regions, an innovation that opened the area for commerce and tourism in the years that followed.

At one time hundreds of steamboats sailed the waterways, not only bringing goods but also allowing tourists their first glimpse of the scenic wonders of the area. This burgeoning tourist industry sustained the many hotels, camps and resorts that soon sprang up throughout the region.

Captain William Preston (Bill) Gates grew up in Bolton Landing on Lake George. A retired teacher and a veteran Lake George Steamboat Captain, first serving aboard the Sagamore Hotel’s Morgan in 1986, and today aboard the vessels Mohican and Lac du Saint Sacrement for the Lake George Steamboat Company. He is the author and publisher of 11 books relating to the history of the greater Lake George region.

