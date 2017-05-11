Thursday, May 11, 2017

Ticonderoga Historical Society Launching Steamboat Education Project

The Ticonderoga Historical Society has been awarded a $5,000 Corridor of Commerce Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. The grant will fund the creation of a website and student writing competition to commemorate the 200th anniversary of steamboat operations in the Champlain Valley and surrounding area.

While the specific website content is under development, it’s expected to include archival materials that provide students and other viewers with a record of the travels and culture of steamboats as well as related vessels and operators that interacted with steamboats.

Current ideas for interactive activities include telling the story of a steamboat family, allowing students to build a steamboat, or determine weather-related, mathematical and engineering factors related to steamboat construction, operation, docking, loading and unloading.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society was founded in 1897. For more information visit their website.


