Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Wakely Mountain Firetower In Danger of Collapse, Trail Closed

Wakley Mountain Fire Tower - DEC PhotoThe New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has closed the Wakely Mountain Trail until further notice due to safety concerns with the Wakely Mountain Fire Tower.

“The fire tower was closed to public access in December 2016 due to structural deficiencies,” and announcement from the state agency said. “The condition of the tower has worsened and it is possible the tower may collapse in heavy winds.”

DEC is closing the trail to prevent injuries to visitors if the fire tower collapses.

The agency’s announcement said repairs will be undertaken as soon as possible to prevent the collapse of the fire tower.

Photo of Wakely Mountain Fire Tower provided by DEC.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our Editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


One Response

  1. Rick says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Short Video from a windy summer day on Wakely tower

    https://vimeo.com/13024302

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs