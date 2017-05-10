Wakely Mountain Firetower In Danger of Collapse, Trail Closed

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has closed the Wakely Mountain Trail until further notice due to safety concerns with the Wakely Mountain Fire Tower.

“The fire tower was closed to public access in December 2016 due to structural deficiencies,” and announcement from the state agency said. “The condition of the tower has worsened and it is possible the tower may collapse in heavy winds.”

DEC is closing the trail to prevent injuries to visitors if the fire tower collapses.

The agency’s announcement said repairs will be undertaken as soon as possible to prevent the collapse of the fire tower.

Photo of Wakely Mountain Fire Tower provided by DEC.