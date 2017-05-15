Monday, May 15, 2017

Warrensburgh Farmers Market Kicks Off May 25th

Garlic Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers' MarketThe Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market will be held on Friday afternoons, from Memorial Day to Columbus Day Weekends.

Started in 1998, the Warrensburgh Farmers Market was the first market between Glens Falls and Ticonderoga providing convenient access to fresh, nutrient rich and organically grown fruits and vegetables, hormone and antibiotic free meats and poultry, plants, cut flowers and naturally produced cheeses, breads, pies, soaps, lotions and other value added products.

Established by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., the market has also become host to events themed around the harvest, showcasing musical talent and Adirondack artisans. The festival schedule from June through October includes Rhubarb, Southern Adirondack Local Food & Craft Beverage, Adirondack Riverfront Arts, Bountiful Harvest, Apple and Garlic Festivals.

The market is held Friday afternoons from 3-6 p.m beginning Memorial Day Weekend on the banks of the Schroon River in the Warrensburgh Mills Historic District on River Street (NYS Route 418) near Curtis Lumber.

For further information or if you are interested in joining the market, contact Teresa Whalen, Market Manager by email taawhalen@yahoo.com or phone (518) 466-5497.

Photo: Garlic Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market, provided.


