Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Woof Stock Returns To Chestertown This Weekend

woofstockThis year’s Adirondack Woof Stock – A Weekend of Peace, Paws & Music, will be held June 3-4, 2016 in Chestertown. Dog friendly events will be held at the Chestertown Town Hall from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

Hudson Valley Dock Dogs, Beantown Disc Dogs and Doggie Fun Zone will return for the third year with dock diving, frisbee competitions, agility tests and lure chasing, as well as pet adoptions from Adirondack Save A Stray and the North Shore Animal League. Police canine demonstrations, a “Blessing of the Animals” and a dog talent show are all planned, along with vendors, food, and music all day, both days. Admission is $1 per day.

On Saturday night Woof Stock Revisited is planned on the Mill Pond in Brant Lake with live music, a light show, more vendors, food, and glow in the dark beach balls and flying discs in the pond, a Burn Your Bra for Charity Bonfire, and fireworks at dusk.

Event coordinators are still looking for volunteers to sell T-shirts and be at the Entrance Booth. Open shifts are Saturday from 1 to 3 pm and 3 to 5 pm, and Sunday 9 to 11 am, 11 am to 1 pm and 3 to 4 pm. For more information about becoming a vendor, volunteering, or details, contact Cindy Mead at (518) 321-0076.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


