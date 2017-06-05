BT3 Alliance To Host Annual Meeting June 20th

The Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance’s (BT3) annual meeting will bring together educators, providers, government, nonprofits, and businesses to network, quickly review progress to date, and consider strategies to support services for families with young children across the region.

The annual meeting’s theme is Early Childhood Systems Building and will take Tuesday, June 20, at the Crowne Plaza in Lake Placid. The day will begin at 9:30 am with networking and a light breakfast; the meeting will conclude with lunch at 12:30 pm.

The meeting will feature three brief presentations from: David Willis, director of the Division of Home Visiting and Early Childhood Services at the Health Resources and Services Administration Maternal Child Health Bureau; Jerry Spegman, community coach at County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a collaboration of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute; and representatives of the Chemung County School Readiness Program, based in Elmira—David Andriene, executive director of Comprehensive Interdisciplinary Developmental Services; Ruth Harvey, executive director at Chemung County Child Care Council; and Ellen Wohl, retired executive director of the Chemung County Child Care Council.

To register, click here. There is no cost to attend.

BT3 is a project of Adirondack Foundation. Its mission is to support and help expand early childhood services in the North Country region of Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties, as well as the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation.

For more information about the annual meeting, contact BT3 Director Megan Murphy at (518) 523-9904 or megan@adirondackbt3.org, or click here.