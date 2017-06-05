Upcoming Paddling Events in Saranac Lake

People interested in paddlesports will once again have a full slate of activities to choose from in Saranac Lake during the month of June.

Adirondack Lakes and Trails Outfitters, St. Regis Canoe Outfitters, and the Northern Forest Canoe Trail have teamed up to organize 14 paddlesports events during this month for the second year in a row for “Celebrate Paddling” month.

The activities will include slideshows, kayak tours, a lightweight canoe demonstration, an SUP Festival, a map release party, and a river clean-up.

The activities will kick off at 7 pm on Tuesday, June 6 with a slideshow presentation at the Blue Moon Café. The slideshow presentation, “Summit to Sea in Search of Microbeads,” by Bobby O’Connor will be about his kayak trip from Rouses Point on Lake Champlain to the Statue of Liberty. During the trip, which he took with friends, O’Connor took water samples to determine if it contained plastic microbeads. O’Connor will share his adventures and what he learned during the journey.

Two days later, Adirondack Lakes and Trails will host a kayak tour on an area water body. The outfitter will then host, “Go Lightweight with Swift Canoe & Kayak,” Saturday on Lake Flower. The daylong event will give participants the opportunity to stop in and get a personal introduction to the Swift line of boats.

Next in the lineup will be a slideshow by the great-great-great grandson of famous 19th century writer and paddler George Washington Sears (aka Nessmuk). Will Madison will show photos and talk about a trip he took several years ago from the Old Forge area to Paul Smiths that retraced the route of his relative’s historic 1880’s trip. The event will take place at Historic Saranac Lake at 7 pm. Thursday, June 15, and is co-sponsored by Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

Anyone looking for additional information can find a full schedule of events.

Photo: Paddlers make their way across Middle Saranac Lake, courtesy Mike Lynch.