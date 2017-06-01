Great Adirondack Birding Celebration Opens at Paul Smith’s VIC

Bird watching along with National Trails Day is a perfect combination and the Paul Smith’s VIC Great Adirondack Birding Celebration (GABC) has a schedule to please everyone from the most passionate to the novice birder.

The 3-day festival of birds for bird watchers offers full day workshops from as far afield as Champlain Valley to the St. Lawrence Valley. Other events and activities are organized closer to the base camp at Paul Smith’s VIC.

According to Paul Smith’s VIC Director Kendra Ormerod, GABC the schedule is geared toward those experienced bird watchers, but with enough flexibility to provide a person interested in learning more about birds a wonderful starting point.

“We have all-day field trips scheduled on Friday, as well as morning field trips on Saturday and Sunday,” says Ormerod. “The Saturday VIC festivities are free and open to the public. People can also come and enjoy any of our trails from dawn to dusk. We will have a craft table set up for people of ages as well birding vendors, an artisan market, and an art opening.”

Registration is required in the full-day and morning bird walks. Ormerod suggests any novice birders sign up for the onsite Beginner Workshop with Bernie Carr.

“The Beginner Workshops are along the VIC trails and help people to learn to identify birds by their shape and behavior,” explains Ormerod. “Bernie will also be covering other aspects of bird identification. We are at the height of the singing season and participants will learn how to identify birds by song.”

A new exhibit, Birds!, is opening on Saturday with a public opening and reception at 5:30 in the VIC building. The Saturday events culminate with a keynote speaker. National Book Award winning author, musician, and conservationist Phillip Hoose will present at 7:30 pm.

The GABC is hosted by the Paul Smith’s VIC and takes place this weekend, June 2-4, 2017. There are fees for all workshops and registration is required. Enjoy!