Wilmington Whiteface Bike Races This Weekend

The annual Tour of Wilmington Whiteface Bike Races will be held in the Wilmington Region on June 3rd and 4th 2017.

The weekend is expected to bring hundreds of cycling enthusiasts to race in the 7th  annual Wilmington Whiteface 100K mountain bike race (WW100) and the 16th annual Whiteface Mountain Uphill Bike Race.

The WW100 kicks the weekend off. The 69-mile mountain bike race, which begins and ends at Whiteface Mountain, pushes the more than 500 riders up, down, through and around twisting dirt, paved and gravel roads, back country trails and single track trails.

As one of only eight Leadville qualifiers, the top finishers from the WW100 automatically qualify for the prestigious Leadville 100 MTB slated for Aug. 12, 2017. More than 300 road cyclists and a handful of unicyclists are expected to race in Sunday’s Whiteface Mountain Uphill Bike Race. This 11-mile event also begins at the base of the Olympic mountain and proceeds to the Whiteface Veterans’ Memorial Highway to climb 3,500-feet and finish 4,865 feet above sea-level. Those who compete in both events will be eligible for cash prizes.

To sign up for the events click here. For more information about both events, click here.

Photo: 2016 Whiteface Uphill Bike Race, courtesy ORDA/Whiteface Lake Placid.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


