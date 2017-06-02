Women’s Health Discussion Set For June 6th

The Adirondack Health’s Community Discussion on women’s wellness postponed from May 16th will take place Tuesday, June 6th. The discussion, part of Adirondack Health’s Community Discussion Series, will be held at 6:30 pm at The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive in Tupper Lake. The event is free, and refreshments will be served.

Diane Cuff-Carney, a board-certified adult psychiatric nurse practitioner and member of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, will give a talk focusing on the unique relationship between women and mental health. Women are twice as likely to experience most forms of depression, anxiety and eating disorders, and many mothers suffer from postpartum issues.

After the talk, which should last about an hour, Cuff-Carney and Jessica Duhaime, Adirondack Health’s women’s health navigator, will lead a discussion in which they hope to gather feedback about the women’s health center Duhaime and her colleagues are in the process of starting. They are creating a women-centered space at Adirondack Health that focuses on offering a complete spectrum of care for women’s health needs at every stage of life, in a comfortable and confidential setting. The goal is to promote, maintain and restore the physical and emotional well-being of women – from routine wellness to specialized care.

For more information, contact Jessica Collier at (518) 897-2321 or jcollier@adirondackhealth.org.