10th Annual Adirondack Habitat Awareness Day Sept 3rd

On Sunday, September 3rd, Adirondack Wildlife Refuge will host their 10th annual Habitat Awareness Day, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The theme this year will be Wildlife Habitat Challenges. Keynote speaker will be 2013’s New York State Professor of the Year, Curt Stager of Paul Smith’s College, author of Deep Future and many other books and studies. Attendees can hear Stager, along with other local nature authorities, observers, rehabbers and the college interns working at Adirondack Wildlife, discuss what they’re seeing and learning on the ground in the Adirondack region.

Speakers will answer questions such as how the increase in summer droughts affect black bears, why moose are in trouble all along the eastern US-Canadian border, and how that is related to increasing temperatures and diminishing snowfall, and why animals like black vultures, normally native in much warmer climates, are showing up here.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet and learn about gray wolves, black bears, coyotes, fox, bobcat, eagles, along with other birds of prey, such as hawks, falcons and owls found in the Adirondacks.

For more information, call (518) 946-1197, or visit our click here. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. The Adirondack Wildlife Refuge is located at 977 Springfield Road, Wilmington, NY.

Photo of moose courtesy Steve Hall.