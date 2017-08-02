2 Arrested For Leaving Intoxicated Mooers Man

New York State Police have arrested a man, 34, and a woman, 26, both of Mooers, for Criminally Negligent Homicide following an incident the night of March 4, 2017 in which police say the two dropped off Jason Guay, 42, also of Mooers, whose body was found the next morning on State Route 11, approximately 500 feet from his residence.



“Guay was reportedly highly intoxicated, and overnight temperatures had reached approximately -5 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to a statement from the New York State Police announcing the arrests. “These arrests are the result of a five month long investigation in conjunction with the Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie,” State Police said.

An autopsy after Guay’s death determined his death was accidental, due to hypothermia. Those arrested were arraigned and released, but are scheduled to return to Mooers Town Court September 14th at 4 pm.