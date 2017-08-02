Friday, August 11, 2017

2 Arrested For Leaving Intoxicated Mooers Man

Scales of Justice (public domain)New York State Police have arrested a man, 34, and a woman, 26, both of Mooers, for Criminally Negligent Homicide following an incident the night of March 4, 2017  in which police say the two dropped off Jason Guay, 42, also of Mooers, whose body was found the next morning on State Route 11, approximately 500 feet from his residence.

“Guay was reportedly highly intoxicated, and overnight temperatures had reached approximately -5 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to a statement from the New York State Police announcing the arrests. “These arrests are the result of a five month long investigation in conjunction with the Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie,” State Police said.

An autopsy after Guay’s death determined his death was accidental, due to hypothermia.  Those arrested were arraigned and released, but are scheduled to return to Mooers Town Court September 14th at 4 pm.

 

 


John Warren

John Warren has been exploring the woods and waters of the Adirondacks for more than 45 years. After a career as a print journalist and documentary television producer he founded Adirondack Almanack in 2005 and co-founded Adirondack Atlas in 2015.

John's Adirondack Outdoors Conditions Report can be heard Friday mornings across the region on North Country Public Radio and on WSLP Lake Placid.

He is also on the staff of the New York State Writers Institute and edits The New York History Blog. He is the author of two books of regional history.


