Monday, August 21, 2017

8th View Plein Air Paint Out Call For Artists

View has invited artists to participate in their 8th Annual Plein Air Paint Out (PAPO) August 31, 2017 through September 2, 2017 in Old Forge.

Artists are invited to paint all around the Old Forge area, over a three day period; a list of suggested sites will be provided. In return, each artist is asked to donate one framed, ready to hang piece of artwork for the live bidding auction held at View at 5:30 pm on Saturday, September 2. All proceeds support programming at View, including exhibits, performances, workshops, and community centered activities.

For more information or to register visit View’s website, or call (315) 369-6411. Space is limited with a registration deadline of August 25, 2017. View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs