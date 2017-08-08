8th View Plein Air Paint Out Call For Artists

View has invited artists to participate in their 8th Annual Plein Air Paint Out (PAPO) August 31, 2017 through September 2, 2017 in Old Forge.

Artists are invited to paint all around the Old Forge area, over a three day period; a list of suggested sites will be provided. In return, each artist is asked to donate one framed, ready to hang piece of artwork for the live bidding auction held at View at 5:30 pm on Saturday, September 2. All proceeds support programming at View, including exhibits, performances, workshops, and community centered activities.

For more information or to register visit View’s website, or call (315) 369-6411. Space is limited with a registration deadline of August 25, 2017. View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge.