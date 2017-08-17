Thursday, August 17, 2017

Adirondack Art Association Art Exhibit Opening Reception

Adirondack Art Association Garden The Adirondack Art Association (AAA) has announced an exhibition featuring a group show of AAA artist members, from August 25 to October 9, 2017.

An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held for the exhibit on Friday, August 25 from 5 to 7 pm at the AAA in Essex.

The Adirondack Art Association hosts four gallery openings and a silent auction each year, both are free and open to the public. These exhibits create an opportunity for over 50 artist members to present their work. These artists are from every age group, from children displaying their class creations to retired adults perusing their passion for art.

For more information on this or any upcoming events at the Adirondack Art Association, email adkartessex@gmail.com , or visit their website. From July 1 to August 30, the gallery is open everyday from 11 am to 5 pm. From September 1 to October 9, the gallery is open Friday through Monday from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Adirondack Art Association is located at 2754 Essex Road, Essex.

Photo: Adirondack Art Association Garden, courtesy Jim Friday.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


