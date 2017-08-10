Thursday, August 10, 2017

It’s American Mountain Men Weekend In Blue Mtn Lake

adk mountain manThis weekend, August 11-12th, visitors to the Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake will hold its annual American Mountain Men weekend, exploring life in the wilderness in the early 19th century.

During this event, visitors will experience demonstrations of firearm and bow shooting, tomahawk and knife throwing, fire starting, campfire cooking, and more, alongside educational interpreters in period dress with tents and tipis pitched throughout the museum’s 121-acre campus.

The educational interpreters are part of the group American Mountain Men, founded in 1968. The group studies the history, traditions, tools, and mode of living of the trappers, explorers, and traders known as mountain men.

Participation in the event is included under general admission fees. The museum is open from 10 am to 5 pm, seven days a week.

For more information on The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, call (518) 352-7311 or visit their website.


