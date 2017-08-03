Adirondack Museum Throwing 1950s Party Saturday

The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake (formerly the Adirondack Museum) will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Fire Magick Hula Dance performances will be held at 11 am, 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm, and 30-minute hula hoop workshops at 12:15, 2:15 and 4:15 pm. Musical performances will include the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra playing Big Band songs from the ‘50s, with a dance party by Dance Sanctuary at 11:30 am and 12:30 pm; The Non-Committals at 2:30 pm; and JamCrackers, featuring traditional and original songs of the Adirondacks, at 4 pm.

At 1 pm, John Taibi will present “Fabulous Fifties Views of the Adirondack Park,” a look at the park’s peaks, waterways, forests, villages, people and railroads during the 1950s through the lens of Utica Observer-Dispatch photographer Dante Tranquille.

Anniversary cake and cupcakes will be served at 2 pm. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best ‘50s-style attire for the photo booth and costume contest.

The 60th Anniversary Celebration & Music Fest is included with the price of general admission. Daily admission is $20 for adults (18-64); $18 for seniors (65 and over); $12 for youths (6-17) and students with a valid student ID; and free for children five and under, active military personnel and members. All paid admissions are good for a second visit within seven days. Dates and times are subject to change; call (518) 352-7311 prior to visiting to confirm.

For more information on The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, call (518) 352-7311 or visit their website.

