Hamlets to Huts Receives Grant, Long Lake Spur Progressing

The nonprofit Adirondack Hamlets to Huts, Inc. (AHH) has received a $20,000 grant from The Cloudsplitter Foundation of Saranac Lake. The gift is expected to help AHH improve and operate the Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Trails Center located on Main Street in Saranac Lake, and also help implement and market its first hut-to-hut route — the North Creek Indian Lake Circuit.

The Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Trails Center provides information to visitors about the hut-to-hut initiative, where to hike, bike and paddle in the Adirondacks, and how to travel and camp safely in the Adirondack backcountry. The Trails Center also sells gifts, clothing, and select “Ten Essentials” items for day-hiking.

The AHH project to create the North Creek Indian Lake Circuit is expected to include a 3-day hike from North Creek to Indian Lake with overnight lodging at North Creek, Garnet Hill at Thirteenth Lake, then across the Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area to Kings Flow, and then Indian Lake, followed by a one-day rafting trip down the Hudson River that takes trekkers back to North Creek.

One of the project’s organizers Jack Drury, tells the Almanack that work on the Long Lake Spur Trial (off the Northville-Placid Trail) is progressing. The sections on Town property are mostly complete (though a few water crossings remain to be built). The portion of the trail on state land has received Adirondack Park Agency approval.

For more information on the Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Trails Center and the North Creek Indian Lake Circuit, visit their website.