Adirondack Health Announces New Chief Medical Officer

Adirondack Health has hired Dr. Joahd Touré to serve as the organization’s chief medical officer. Dr. Touré, a Massachusetts native, comes to Adirondack Health from AdvantageCare Physicians in New York City, where he has been the chief of hospitalist medicine since 2014.

“In that role, he developed and directed strategy to manage the care of more than 450,000 members across 16 hospitals in the New York City metro area,” an announcement sent to the press said. Touré holds an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Harvard University, a graduate degree in health service research from the University of Pennsylvania, and a medical degree from Yale Medical School.

Dr. Touré is board-certified in internal medicine and licensed to practice in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. As Adirondack Health’s chief medical officer, he will oversee the quality of care delivered across all facilities, the announcement said. A member of the executive leadership group, he is also expected to help formulate business strategy and serve as a liaison between hospital administration and the medical staff. Dr. Touré takes over for Dr. Darci Beiras, a local pediatrician, who agreed to serve as interim CMO while a national search was conducted for a permanent replacement.

Photo of Dr. Joahd Touré provided.