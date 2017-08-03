Adirondack Railway Preservation Society Celebrating 25 Years

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, operator of the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a variety of activities August 12th, including a vintage steam engine excursion.

The railroad was founded in 1992 by a group of rail enthusiasts that banded together to operate a four-mile section of the line from Thendara south to Minnehaha. Twenty-five years later the line now runs from Utica to Lake Placid and has been declared a National Historic Landmark and placed on the New York State Register of Historic Places. Over 79 miles of track have been returned to operation, and the railroad carries over 70,000 passengers annually, according to a statement sent to the press.

The steam engine “Viscose #6” will be running hourly with the open air car and caboose which is available for charters to Otter Lake all day on the 12th of August. For the first time the ARPS’s twin Alco engines, the #8223 and #8255, will be running scenic trips and canoe & rail packages between Thendara and Otter Lake. The regularly scheduled Utica to Thendara excursion, pulled by vintage F Units, 1502 and 1508, will depart Union Station in Utica at 9:30am and will include a four hour layover in Thendara for passengers to enjoy the events.

Scotty’s Jump and Fun Party Rentals will be on-hand providing Trackless Train rides and other amusement attractions for children, as well as their food truck and snack trollies. Music provided by 97.9/105.5 KISS FM, while broadcasting live on location.

Visitors will also be able to be “Engineer for a Day” on Sunday. Patrons will be able to “drive” the Viscose #6 from the cab just as if they were a regular train engineer. There is a limited schedule and patrons are strongly encouraged to book their spot in advance.

There will also be a shuttle service to transport patrons from downtown Old Forge to the Thendara Station throughout the day.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here or call 1-800-819-2291.