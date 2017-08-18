Angler Catches Massive Freshwater Drum

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that Jason Bair of Macedon, Wayne County, reeled in a state record-breaking freshwater drum from Oneida Lake, Oneida County. Caught on June 16, and weighing in at 36 pounds, the new record drum surpassed the previous state record set in 2016 by more than 6 pounds.

Bair’s freshwater drum marks the fourth state record drum caught since 2005. While records for other more common sportfish have remained unbroken for years. In its announcement of the new record, DEC stated: “it appears that drum are growing to much larger sizes than they ever have in many New York waters. This growth is likely due to their ability to effectively forage on the abundant invasive quagga and/or zebra mussels found in these waters.”

Bair submitted details of his winning catch as part of DEC’s Angler Achievement Awards Program, which tracks state record fish.

This latest state record is the second one established in 2017. Eric Scordo caught a 35 lb. 3 oz. channel catfish in Lake Ontario, Jefferson County on April 29, 2017.

Photo: Jason Bair with the 36 lb. freshwater drum he caught from Oneida Lake on June 16, 2017, provided DEC.