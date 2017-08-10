Annual Crown Point French and Indian War Re-enactment August 12-13

My family has always enjoyed going to one of the numerous historical re-enactments offered around the Adirondacks. It gives us an opportunity to be a part of history and to learn about the past. It’s a chance to experience a moment in time that helped shape our country. The annual Crown Point French and Indian War Reenactment is part of a two-day festival held at the Crown Point State Historic site on August 12-13 bringing visitors into a temporary 18th century encampment overlooking beautiful Lake Champlain.

French, British, and Native American reenactors will be setup around the Crown Point State Historic Site ruins. There are two historic fortifications at the Crown Point location, Fort Frederic and Crown Point. Fort Frederic was built by the French around 1734 and used as the main base to raid neighboring British settlements throughout New England. As a result, the British military spent years trying to overtake the fort. In 1759, the British troops were finally successful and began the building of their own fort, “His Majesty’s Fort of Crown Point.” Though there was never just one battle at Crown Point, the area was the center for almost 20 skirmishes.

Once again the Rogers Rangers will be in attendance at the annual Crown Point French and Indian War Reenactment. With members coming from Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine, Rogers Rangers help to provide an authentic experience throughout the weekend’s festivities with battle maneuvers known to have been used during the original conflict.

Artisans and merchants will be set up selling their 18th century wares throughout Saturday and Sunday while the battle reenactments will take place each day at 2 pm. There is also a free historical walking tour and trails to the neighboring Lake Champlain Lighthouse and Champlain bridge to further enhance the experience.

The Crown Point museum is a wonderful stopping point to understand the significance of these early battles. The museum is open through October 16, on Thursday – Monday from 9:30 am to 5 pm.

The Crown Point State Historic Site is located at 21 Grandview Dr., between the towns of Port Henry and Crown Point. From Port Henry, take Rt. 9N/22 south for 3.5-miles and turn onto Bridge Rd. From Crown Point, take Rt. 9N/22 3.5-miles north, turning onto Bridge Rd. Drive an additional 3.5-miles on Bridge Rd to reach the entrance to the Crown Point Historic Site. Enjoy history!

Photo of the Crown Point State Historic Site Re-enactment, courtesy Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com