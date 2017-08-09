APA Agenda: Building Bike Trails, Piseco Lake Campground, Hamilton Co Towers

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) will hold its monthly meeting at its headquarters in Ray Brook, NY on Thursday, August 10th, 2017.

The meeting will address the siting, construction and maintenance of bike trails on state land, the Piseco Lake Campground UMP, the appearance of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid in Warren County, and consider two emergency communication towers in Hamilton County.

What follows is the agenda issued by the APA:

The Full Agency will come to order Thursday at 9:00 am for Executive Director Terry Martino’s monthly report.

At 9:30 am, the State Land Committee will consider if the Piseco Lake Campground Unit Management Plan (UMP) conforms to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan. The committee will also be briefed on proposed guidance for the siting, construction and maintenance of single-track bike trails on state land. The Board will consider authorizing a public comment period on the proposed bike trail guidance.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) staff will provide the State Land Committee with an overview of the current situation and ongoing response to the appearance of the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid on Prospect Mountain in Warren County. DEC staff will also brief the committee on recent bear activity and DEC management actions.

At 1:30 pm, the Regulatory Programs Committee will consider approval for two emergency communication towers in Hamilton County. The proposed project includes a 65-foot-tall self-supporting lattice tower on the summit of East Mountain in the Village of Speculator and an 80-foot-tall self-supporting lattice tower adjacent to the Hamilton County Municipal Buildings in the village of Lake Pleasant.

At 3:30 pm, the Full Agency will come to order for committee reports, Local Government Review Board, public and member comment.

Meeting materials are available for download from the APA’s website .The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodations to Keith P. McKeever at (518) 891-4050. The September Agency Meeting is scheduled for September 14-15, 2017 at the Adirondack Park Agency Headquarters in Ray Brook.

Photo: Adirondack Park Agency (APA) Building in Ray Brook.