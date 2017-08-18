The Big Adirondack News Stories This Week

- Improvements Made at Meacham Lake Campground
- Avalanche Lake Trail Closed for Repair
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hints At Bobsled
- Plattsburgh Council Holds-Up Pride Parade
- Essex County Fair Underway
- Fort Anne Battlefield Protected By Trust
- Residents Block Schroon Lake Stewart’s
- GE Rochester Moving to China
- Field Work Begins In Historic Adirondack Rail Corridor
- 2 Arrested For Leaving Drunk Man In Cold
Subscribe to the Adirondack Almanack daily news e-mail. Follow Us on Twitter and Facebook.
Leave a Reply