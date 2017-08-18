Friday, August 18, 2017

Big Fez Surfin’ Into Athol August 21st

big fez surf bandOn Monday, August 21, Veterans’ Memorial Field in Athol will resound with classic ’60s surf and beach music of Big Fez & the Surfmatics.

The band’s repertoire includes the instrumental hits of the surf era, including songs by such greats as The Ventures, Dick Dale and the Del-Tones, The Surfaris, and Duane Eddy. Big Fez also performs popular hits of the surf era as well, performing songs by The Beach Boys, Jan and Dean, The Challengers, The Rivieras, and more.

The concert is held, rain or shine, under cover, and refreshments will be available.

The final concert of the summer, August 31, will feature Marty Wendell and his Tour Band.

Thurman Monday Night Concerts in the Park are made possible by funding from Warren County occupancy tax dollars granted by the town of Thurman.

Photo: Big Fez & the Surfmatics, provided.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs