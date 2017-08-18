Big Fez Surfin’ Into Athol August 21st

On Monday, August 21, Veterans’ Memorial Field in Athol will resound with classic ’60s surf and beach music of Big Fez & the Surfmatics.

The band’s repertoire includes the instrumental hits of the surf era, including songs by such greats as The Ventures, Dick Dale and the Del-Tones, The Surfaris, and Duane Eddy. Big Fez also performs popular hits of the surf era as well, performing songs by The Beach Boys, Jan and Dean, The Challengers, The Rivieras, and more.

The concert is held, rain or shine, under cover, and refreshments will be available.

The final concert of the summer, August 31, will feature Marty Wendell and his Tour Band.

Thurman Monday Night Concerts in the Park are made possible by funding from Warren County occupancy tax dollars granted by the town of Thurman.

Photo: Big Fez & the Surfmatics, provided.