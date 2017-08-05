Bike the Barns Offers New Routes, Farm Stops

Three new route options and four new farm stops have been added to the second annual Bike the Barns, a one-day recreational bicycle tour that takes riders through the agricultural landscapes of the Adirondack region, on Sunday, October 1st.

This year’s event, which is hosted by the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA), will start and finish at the historic Whallonsburg Grange Hall in the heart of the Champlain Valley.

This year, riders can register for one of three fully-supported routes of approximately 10, 35 and 70 miles in length. Depending on the selected loop, riders will have the opportunity to stop at local farms including Juniper Hill Farm, a certified organic vegetable and flower farm in Wadhams; Sunset Farm, a certified organic grass-fed beef farm in Willsboro; and Bouquet Valley Blooms, a vineyard and recent addition to the Essex agricultural scene. DaCy Meadow Farm will host riders for a rest and lunch stop on their 75-acre heritage livestock farm and Bed and Breakfast in Westport.

Bike the Barns offers something for those who do not intend to ride as well. When cyclists return to the Grange Hall in the afternoon, they will join visitors and community members for local food, drinks, and music. A long table local food dinner prepared by Echo Farm chefs Taylor LaFleur and Dillon Klepetar and local craft beer and wine will be available for participants. Two local bands, Ploughman’s Lunch of Essex and Crowfeather of Saranac Lake will be performing.

As part of its mission to support resilient local economies, ANCA works directly with farmers, food entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations to access funding, develop infrastructure and increase opportunities for small businesses. Projects have included food hub development, supply chain coordination, business startup support and grant writing assistance. A portion of every rider’s event fee will go directly into the FarmShare fund, which supports initiatives that promote our region’s farms and their products, including subsidizing CSA shares for low-income families.

Registration cost is $40 for the 10-mile ride and $50 for the 35- and 70-mile rides and includes an event t-shirt, farm tours and finish line food, drink and entertainment.

Registration for the event is now open here.

For more information about Bike the Barns or the FarmShare fund, visit the event webpage.

Photos from above: Bike the Barns participants cycle through Essex area farmland; and Bike the Barns participants take a break to taste local food snacks along the route in Essex, courtesy ANCA.