Brown’s Raid 1777 Battle Re-enactment Weekend

Fort Ticonderoga will host a two-day battle re-enactment highlighting the 1777 Brown’s Raid on Ticonderoga on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, from 9:30 am to 5 pm.

Programming throughout the weekend will highlight the American raid on Ticonderoga in their attempt to recapture the fort. Visitors will have the chance to learn about the Royal Navy’s role in the attack and experience the battle from a completely new angle on Lake Champlain aboard tour boat, Carillon. Atop Mount Defiance, learn about the guard of Rangers who had attacked British-held Fort Ticonderoga with their own cannon.

During the dramatic event, Fort Ticonderoga’s guests will witness first-hand the high stakes mission undertaken by Colonel John Brown and his patriot militia. The Brown’s Raid battle re-enactment will take place each day at 1:30 pm when the raiders will rush forward against the British held lines, overlooking Fort Ticonderoga.

Admission to Brown’s Raid is included in a Fort Ticonderoga general admission ticket. For the full event schedule and to learn more about the event, click here.

For more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo: Brown’s Raid: 1777 Battle Re-enactment at Fort Ticonderoga, courtesy Drifting Focus.