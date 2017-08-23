Champlain Area Trails Publishes New Trail Map

To keep up to date with its expanding network of hiking trails in the Champlain Valley, Champlain Area Trails (CATS) has published a new, updated paper trail map for 2017-18, including new trails that have been added to the network and updated information on existing trails.

A new feature on the trail map is the inclusion of icons to identify trails especially good for cross-country skiing and biking or that feature scenic views. It also notes those trails that are wheelchair accessible.



The newest version of the trail map is available around area, including at local stores, restaurants, museums; at visitor centers and kiosks; and at the CATS office in Westport.

As in the past, the trail map will be free, thanks in part to a $2,000 grant from the International Paper Foundation. International Paper’s Ticonderoga Mill also donated the paper—produced at the mill from trees harvested in Adirondack working forests—used for the map, a donation valued at $1,600. The map was printed by Queen City Printers, Inc. in Burlington, Vt.

For more information on CATS programs, visit their website or call the CATS office at (518) 962-2287.